Gayle makes stunning move to St Kitts Patriots

The transfer means that the talismanic left-handed opener has cut ties with the Tallawahs, the CPL franchise based in his native Jamaica, which he has twice led to the title, including last year.

It is a move that is likely to shift the balance of power in the fledgling T20 league and gives the Patriots the competitive edge they have lacked since they replaced the Antigua Hawksbills in the league two years ago.

There was no hint that such a seismic shift was about to happen, as Gayle was essentially billed as the heart and soul of the Tallawahs over the previous four seasons. and he expressed his gratitude to the franchise for the support it had given over the last four years.

“I am a proud Jamaican and I loved representing the Tallawahs,” said Gayle. “I would like to thank the owners and management who have been brilliant to work with, my team-mates who always gave me 100 per cent support, and of course, the Jamaican fans who made Sabina Park such a special home ground for me.”

read more at Trinidad Guardian

3 comments