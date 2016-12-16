Im back at 90 mph!  Roach

A career which began under the most controversial circumstances when the cricketer made his Test debut against a touring Bangladesh after the first choice West Indies players stages a players’ strike over a contract dispute in 2009, speedster Kemar Roach shot to the headlines with some fiery spells that rocked the Asian batsmen on some slow Caribbean pitches.

Now, in his eight year in Regional First-Class cricket, the Barbadian is seeking to bowl his way back into the West Indies with his renowned pace and aggression.

The right-arm seamer of late has unfortunately succumbed to a series of injuries which meant he has only played one Test match for 2016 and more so had a considerable drop in pace and confidence.

However, the 28 year-old who have brought Goosebumps to cricket lovers on his 2009 tour to Australia where he had captain Ricky Pointing on knife’s edge throughout series with his aggressive bowling, says that he is using the ongoing Digicel Regional Four-day competition as a way of not only regaining his place in the International team but also his lightening pace.

Speaking to Guyana Times Sport while in Guyana for the Barbados Pride’s round four clash against the home team, Roach said “I’m back to the 90 mark and I’m feeling really good about it.”

