'We loved what we did and the people loved what we did'

by SIMON LISTER

Clive Lloyd made his Test debut five decades ago. West Indies were in India and Lloyd, from Guyana, was 22. He was told he was playing in the first match 40 minutes before it started, in Bombay. It was the beginning of one of the most significant careers in modern cricket.

Lloyd talks about the challenges of captaining a group of islands, the West Indies board's historic apathy, and the need to mentor young players.

You didn't get much warning that you were about to play. Were you frightened?

No, I wasn't. I'd made a lot of runs in the Shell Shield - the first-class competition in the West Indies - and, in fact, a lot of people thought I would be going to England in 1966, but I wasn't chosen. Those were the days of bartering between the island selectors. "You give me X and I'll give you Y." So I missed out.

