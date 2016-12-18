PCL: Round 5, day 2 and 3

Guyana vs Trinidad&Tobago

Veteran left-hander Shiv Chanderpaul struck his second straight hundred and the 73rd of an illustrious first class career to help Guyana Jaguars batter a hapless Trinidad and Tobago Red Force here yesterday.

The 42-year-old was unfurled a superb unbeaten 141, an innings which allowed the two-time reigning champions to pile up 357 for six in their first innings and dominate the second day of the Regional Four-Day contest at the National Stadium here.

Windward Islands vs Barbados

ROSEAU, Dominica, Dec 17, CMC – A two-wicket burst from Mervin Matthew allowed Windward Islands Volcanoes to defy the loss of a large chunk of playing time and make hay while the sun shone to put Barbados Pride on their heels in the WICB Regional 4-Day Tournament on Saturday here.

Matthew has been the pick of the Volcanoes bowling so far, taking 3-32 from 11.2 overs, as the Pride reached 137 for six in their first innings on a rain-shortened second day of their fifth round match at Windsor Park in the Dominica capital.

Generating appreciable bounce and movement from the surface which spent lengthy periods under the covers due to the weather, the Dominica-born fast-medium bowler removed the overnight pair of West Indies batsman Roston Chase for 35 and Shai Hope for 43.

Leeward Islands vs Jamaica

