PCL: Round 5, Day 3

Guyana vs Trinidad&Tobago

When the truncated penultimate day of the Digicel Regional four-day contest at Providence ended yesterday the Guyana Jaguars were in the ascendency but Kyle Hope and 23-year-old Rookie Isaiah Rajah orchestrated a fight back for the T&T Red Force with a 60-run second wicket partnership to keep hope alive of them saving the game today.

Windward Islands vs Barbados

Day 3 abandoned due to rain

Leeward Islands vs Jamaica

BASSETERRE, St Kitts (CMC) — Spin twins Damion Jacobs and Nikita Miller shared eight wickets to follow up powerful batting that concluded with a third first-class hundred for Devon Thomas and spur Jamaica Scorpions to an innings and 73-run victory over Leeward Islands Hurricanes in the WICB Regional 4-Day Tournament on Saturday.

Jacobs grabbed 5-64 from 18 overs to end with match figures of 10 for 167 and Miller collected 3-44, as the Hurricanes, trailing by 307 on first innings, were bowled out for 234 in their second innings about an hour past the scheduled close on the rain-marred third day of the day/night, fifth-round match at Warner Park.

