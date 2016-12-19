The Viv Richards leg-side flick

The Cricket Monthly looks back on three great modern players and one groundsman in search of cricket's best signature move. First on the list is Kamran Abbasi's ode to The Viv Richards leg-side flick:

"Forward and across, with power and poise, from straightened knees and mighty shoulders, he felled the world's best bowlers. They grovelled before him. If anybody else tried it, it looked like a slog, uncouth and uncultured. When Vivian Richards moved forward and across and flicked to leg, it was a shot of brutal beauty, a signature move to signal the demolition."

Read the full article at The Cricket Monthly which also discusses The Dhoni stumping, The KP surge, and The dry-pitch con job.

