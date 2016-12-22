Simmons new coach of St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

SACKED West Indies cricket coach Phil Simmons has been named as the coach of the St Kitts and Nevis (SKN) Patriots for the 2017 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) season.

The announcement was made on Thursday in a press release issued by Peter Breen Head of Public Relations and Communications of the Hero CPL.

"We are happy to announce that Phil Simmons is the new head coach of the SKN Patriots”, said co-owner and principal, Uday Nayak.

“We expect that Phil's experience and local knowledge will help the Patriots achieve improved performances in our 2017 Hero CPL campaign, and will bring the ultimate success that our fans and sponsors deserve”, the release stated.

read more at Trinidad Express

2 comments