Three steps forward, three steps back

by GARTH WATTLEY

West Indies' year began brightly with a trio of world titles, but then predictable bad blood between players and administrators affected results

The brilliant and the mediocre made for another unpredictable and challenging year in West Indies cricket.

The unprecedented and unexpected capture of three global limited-overs titles in the first half of the year was tempered by more off-field controversy that affected performances in the latter half. What the West Indies' men's and women's sides and their Under-19 side achieved between February and April is a collective feat that might never be repeated. It was a reminder of what the Caribbean region can still offer to world cricket.

First, the Under-19s impressed with their intelligent play, culminating in Keemo Paul and Keacy Carty steering them to a five-wicket victory over India in the 50-over World Cup final in Bangladesh, after pace find Alzarri Joseph had helped to limit India to 145. It was West Indies' first triumph at this level.

That was on February 14. Then came April 3, in India, when the senior men and women completed the hat-trick. Through 18-year-old opener Hayley Matthews and skipper Stafanie Taylor, the women's side coolly chased 149 to beat Australia and capture their first World T20 title.

