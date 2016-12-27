Green signal for Russells black bat

Andre Russell will be allowed to use his black and pink bat again in the Big Bash League, after Cricket Australia expressed satisfaction with the modifications made to it.

Russell had unveiled the black willow with a pink handle in Sydney Thunder’s inaugural Big Bash League 2016-17 game against Sydney Sixers on December 20, but it was outlawed by the BBL technical committee following feedback from match officials that it left black marks on the ball.

