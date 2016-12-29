Main

Matthews climbs Big Bash rankings as Russell slides

Thu, Dec 29, '16

 

Young Barbadian Hayley Matthews has broken into the top tiers of the player rankings for WBBL|02, while there have been a mixed bowl of performances by the rest of her West Indian compatriots.

The rankings, devised by esteemed Bond University Professor Steven Stern – the man who also lends his name to the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method used for recalculating rain-affected run chase targets – with Cricket Australia, separates batters, bowlers and allrounders.

The system uses performances from both current and past Big Bash matches, weighted on a sliding scale. This season’s games will carry a full weighting in order to provide the most accurate, up-to-date measure of player performance.

Jamaican Stafanie Taylor was the only West Indian female to start this season’s ranking in the top tiers with a batting ranking of eight on 14.4 points. She has since slipped out of the top lists.

