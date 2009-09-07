PCB hopeful, but WICB expected to reject T20 offer

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan (CMC) — The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed yesterday they had invited West Indies to play two Twenty20 Internationals here next March, as authorities here attempt to end the country’s exile from international cricket.

PCB executive committee chairman, Najam Sethi, told media here the invitation was in response to one from the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB), requesting Pakistan play two T20Is in Florida in late March this year.

West Indies host England in three One-Day Internationals from February 25 to March 9, and Sethi said they had requested the two-match series to be played following that engagement.

“We gave a proposal to WICB that after West Indies’ [series against] England, which will end on March 9, they can come to Pakistan between March 11 to 15,” he said.

Once the WICB agrees to the tour, Sethi said the PCB would also sanction the two T20Is in Florida at the end of March.

However, CMC Sports understands the WICB is expected to reject the PCB’s offer, as the Caribbean body remains mindful of the volatile security situation in Pakistan.

