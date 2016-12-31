Amateurs dont beat professionals, says WICBs director Conde Riley

DIRECTOR of the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) and Chairman of the Barbados Pride cricket franchise Conde Riley admitted that the WICB was aware that amateurs don’t beat professionals, adding that the decline in performance of the senior teams in One Day International and Test cricket has been slow and painful.

Riley made the announcement during his feature address at the Guyana Cricket Board’s (GCB) 2016

““The board was aware that amateurs don’t beat professionals and whilst the richer members of the ICC had moved to professionalize their game decades before us, we were stuck by a combination of factors.

“Over the last 10 years, following the domination of the Clive Lloyd and Vivian Richards’ led teams, the decline in performance of our senior teams in ODIs and Test cricket has been slow and painful,” Riley pointed out.

read more at Guyana Chronicle

5 comments