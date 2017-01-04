DRE-RUSS SUFFERS HAMSTRING INJURY

Sydney Thunder star allrounder Andre Russell has been stretchered off from Spotless Stadium after injuring his hamstring against the Melbourne Stars on Wednesday night.

Russell pulled up lame after chasing a ball to the third man boundary, immediately falling to the ground and clutching his leg.



The 29-year-old overseas signing has played with a knee injury throughout the tournament and was set to undergo scans after the clash with the Stars, according to Fairfax media.

