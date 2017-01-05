Thunder Sign Carlos Brathwaite to Replace Russell

Hamstring injury ends Dre-Russ's campaign prematurely but a fellow West Indian joins defending champs

Sydney Thunder star Andre Russell’s KFC Big Bash season is over, with West Indies World T20 hero Carlos Brathwaite to replace the allrounder for the remainder of BBL|06.

Russell was stretchered off from Spotless Stadium after injuring his left hamstring against the Melbourne Stars during Wednesday night’s final-ball thriller and the Thunder confirmed on Thursday the injury would sideline the allrounder for at least 4-6 weeks.

