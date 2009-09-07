Stroke-maker Samuels to suit up for Hurricanes

ST JOHN’S, Antigua (CMC) — West Indies right-hander Marlon Samuels will make his first appearance in the regional domestic 50-overs competition in three years when he turns out for Leeward Islands Hurricanes later this month.

The 35-year-old last appeared in the competition in 2013 when he represented his native Jamaica but Leeward Islands Cricket Board chief operations officer, Vernon Springer, confirmed to the Observer newspaper here that the player would be part of the Hurricanes squad for the January 24 to February 18 tournament.

Samuels will bring a wealth of experience to the Hurricanes line-up, having played 71 Tests and 187 One-Day Internationals for West Indies.

