Ramdin returns as Red Force skipper

Former West Indies captain Denesh Ramdin will take over the reigns of the T&T Red Force cricket team for the Regional Super50 tournament.

Ramdin captained the T&T team in 2014 and was removed in preference to all rounder Rayad Emrit with the board at the time saying that Ramdin, because of his international commitments with the West Indies team, he will be unavailable to lead the team on a consistent basis.

Now with Ramdin no longer captaining the West Indies team in any format, he has made himself available to play for the T&T Red Force and will also take part in all the remaining matches in the Digicel Professional Cricket League, when it resumes in March.

