Scorpions unveil new boy Sewell ahead of Super50

Christopher Gayle ruled out due to injury.

Off-spinning all-rounder Damani Sewell is the only new face added to the Nikita Miller-led Jamaica Scorpions squad set to take part in the Regional Super50 cricket tournament slated to begin later this month.

The 22-year-old Sewell, who plays for St Ann CA in local club cricket, is a former national Under-15 representative.

During the senior team trial matches, the right-hand late-order batsman has been dismissed only once in five innings, while top-scoring with 37 not out. With his off-spin bowling he has taken 13 wickets, and up to yesterday he was second on the wicket-takers’ list behind left-arm pacer Gavon Brown.

