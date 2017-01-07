Sticky wicket is Super50 host venue

In an effort to bring crowds to the game and make the cricket an intimate affair, the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) has decided to play all the matches during the Antigua leg of the Regional Super50 at the Sticky Wicket cricket ground in St John’s Antigua.

There will be two groups for the upcoming Regional Super50 cricket series, with one based in Antigua and the other in Barbados. The semi-finals and finals of the tournament will also be played in Antigua.

The Sticky wicket stadium became popular amongst the cricket fraternity when disgraced former billionaire Allen Stanford built and used the venue to host Stanford T20 matches years ago. After his fall from grace the facility just stood there, was not used and left to deteriorate. The final game held at the ground was the US$20 million “Twenty20 for 20”, Stanford Superstars v England, on 1 November 2008.

