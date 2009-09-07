Star-studded Pride squad for Super50 campaign

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — Selectors here have named a star-studded Barbados Pride 14-man squad to contest this month’s Regional Super50.

The side boasts 12 current West Indies players, making them one of the pre-tournament favourites for the January 24 to February 18 one-day championship carded for Antigua and Barbados.

Test Captain Jason Holder will lead the squad which includes Test Vice-Captain Kraigg Brathwaite, and fellow Test teammates Carlos Brathwaite, Roston Chase, Miguel Cummins, Shane Dowrich, Shai Hope, Kemar Roach, and Jomel Warrican.

