The man in the photo..Joe Solomon

Joe Solomon waits.

He stands at backward square-leg, closer in than usual. Everyone is closer than usual. Frank Worrell has made sure of it. Australia need one run to win; the West Indians must attack. Worrell reminds Wes Hall not to bowl a no-ball and calms his men, some of whom flap about in the excitement of the moment. Joe Solomon needs no such quieting. By his nature he is unflappable. Three balls ago, Hall had a run-out chance from point-blank range, three stumps to aim at. Ninety-nine times out of a hundred, he would hit. This is the one in a hundred.

Next delivery, Hall ran towards midwicket, almost collided with Rohan Kanhai, and dropped a catch off his own bowling. Pressure does funny things, even to great players.

Joe Solomon is not a great player. He scored 65 and 47 earlier in this match, but will end his career with one Test century and an average of 34.

As a batsman he lacks flair. As a fieldsman he is dazzling. His aim is true, honed by years of pelting stones at mangoes as a boy back home in Guyana. Last over he threw down the stumps from midwicket to run out Alan Davidson.

