West Indies reject proposal to tour Pakistan for T20Is

West Indies' proposed tour to Pakistan for two T20Is in mid-March is off the table, multiple sources have confirmed to ESPNcricinfo. The WICB rejected the PCB's proposal for the tour after receiving advice on security from the Federation of International Cricketers' Associations. The WICB has also cancelled an expected security recce, which was planned for later this month. The two boards, however, continue to discuss the possibility of two T20 internationals in Florida on March 19 and 20.

It is understood that earlier this week the West Indies Players Association wrote to FICA, seeking advice on the current security situation in Pakistan. FICA reportedly gave WIPA the latest security advisory from its security consultants, Eastern Star International, who provide security for various international boards including the ECB, Cricket Australia, New Zealand Cricket and the ICC.

In the report, FICA warned that the risk level in Pakistan remains "at an extremely elevated state" and that "an acceptable level of participant security and safety cannot be expected or guaranteed". Earlier this month, FICA's report on player safety and security strongly discouraged players from traveling to Lahore for the Pakistan Super League final, scheduled for March 5.

