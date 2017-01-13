Six Barbadians in CCC squad for WICB Super50 Championship

Bridgetown, Barbados, January 13 - (www.bcacricket.org) - Six Barbadians have been included in the Combined Campuses & Colleges (CCC) Marooners squad for the WICB Super50 Championship in Barbados and Antigua, January 24 to February 18.

The six are captain Jamal Smith, fellow batsmen Kyle Corbin and Aaron Jones, veteran all-rounder and former Barbados captain and West Indies player Ryan Hinds, who is also one of the coaches, fast bowler Keon Harding and off-spinner Raymond Bynoe.

Jones, Corbin, Harding also played in the Barbados Pride 50-over trials.

The squad is completed by Amir Jangoo, Mark Deyal, Vikash Mohan (Trinidad & Tobago), Cassius Burton, Christopher Powell, Jermaine Levy (Jamaica), Larry Edward (St. Lucia), (Trinidad & Tobago) and Nino Henry (Antigua).

