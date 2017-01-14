Pakistan tour does not bind us for return visit: West Indies Cricket Board

GEORGETOWN: Pakistan’s tour of the West Indies in March 2017 is in no way a signal that the West Indies have decided to make a return tour to that country, a senior WICB official stated late Thursday.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has asked the WICB to consider playing three Twenty20 (T20) matches in Pakistan in March and they would then reciprocate with a tour of Fort Lauderdale in the US, to also play three matches.

The WICB has indicated that they will send an expert security contingent across to Pakistan to report on the security situation before they agree to send the team to Lahore.

According to the official: “Pakistan’s tour of the West Indies has nothing to do with our team going across there to play matches. They are coming here to fulfill their obligations under the Future Tours Programme (FTP) as set out by the ICC.”

read more at Dawn

0 comments