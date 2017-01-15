West Indies' tour of Pakistan called off

Pakistan's wait to host a major cricketing team for a cricket series just got longer as the West Indies Cricket Board refused to send its team for the proposed two-match T20 International series. No major team has travelled to Pakistan since a militant attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore in March 2009 a short limited-overs tour by Zimbabwe in 2015 the exception and they have played all their home fixtures in the United Arab Emirates in recent years.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had invited West Indies to Lahore for the two games, on consecutive days, after the Pakistan Super League (PSL) final, which might be held in Lahore on March 9.

However, Shaharyar Khan, the PCB chairman, said on Saturday (January 14) that the plan has been cancelled. "The West Indies board have conveyed to us verbally that the thing is off," AFP reported him as saying. "The West Indies players' union is not willing, so at the moment they have refused."

