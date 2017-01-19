West Indies Under-19 squad for Super50 Tournament

ST. JOHNS, Antigua – The West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) today announced the West Indies Under-19 squad to participate in the upcoming Regional Super 50 Tournament.

The 14-member squad includes five players who were part of the team which won the ICC Under-19 World Cup in Bangladesh last year.

These are allrounders Shamar Springer and Keemo Paul; middle-order batsman Kirstan Kallicharan; wicket-keeper/batsman Emmanuel Stewart; and left-arm fast bowler Obed McCoy.

The West Indies Under-19s are participating in this tournament as part of their preparation for the ICC Under-19 World Cup, to be played in New Zealand next year. Springer, Paul and McCoy will not be eligible for that tournament, but have be selected as part of their continued development and monitoring.

Head Coach Graeme West outlined the details behind the team’s preparations.

“We have a really fantastic group of players selected for this tournament and we believe they will do very well. We had a camp in Grenada before Christmas, which went really well. We will have another camp here in Antigua in the build-up to this event, which should get us in the right frame of mind as we play against older and more experienced opposition,” West said.

“On the team, we have included three ‘over-aged’ players – Springer, Paul and McCoy – to add a bit of strength especially to the seam bowling department. They are three quality bowlers, and they can bat as well, and we believe will serve West Indies cricket very well in the future.”

The West Indies Under-19s will play in Zone A which is based in Antigua. They will play alongside defending champions Trinidad & Tobago Red Force, Windward Islands Volcanoes, Kent Spitfire and host team Leeward Islands Hurricanes.

FULL SQUAD

Te-Shawn Alleyne

Alick Athanaze

Joshua Bishop

Shian Brathwaite

Kirstan Kallicharan

Mikyle Louis

Obed McCoy

Matthew Patrick

Keemo Paul

Jeavor Royal

Javier Spencer

Shamar Springer

Emmanuel Stewart

Bhaskar Yadram

