WICB putting programme in place to aid Cornwall success

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Jan 23, CMC – A programme is being designed for West Indies A all-rounder, Rahkeem Cornwall, which is aimed at ensuring the player fulfills his immense potential.

Chairman of selectors, Courtney Browne, said the 23-year-old was “a special talent” and would be given all the necessary support from the West Indies Cricket Board in order to develop his career.

“We’re actually putting a programme in place for Rahkeem where we are actually going to have someone to manage him overall,” Browne told Line and Length Network.

“We are looking at the various components of him playing cricket where we are looking at coaches, dieticians, and just getting everybody to come together to help this young player because he’s a special talent.”

Cornwall has emerged as one of the finest young players in the region and was recently selected for the West Indies A tour of Sri Lanka.

