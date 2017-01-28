Super50,

Leeward Islands vs WI Under 19

NORTH SOUND, Antigua, (CMC) – Out-of-favour West Indies opener Kieran Powell sent a strong signal to selectors with a stroke-filled hundred which helped Leeward Islands Hurricanes easily dispose of West Indies Under-19s by 88 runs in the Regional Super50 here yesterday.The talented left-hander made 105 off 122 deliveries as Hurricanes raised 245 all out off their 50 overs at the Vivian Richards Cricket Ground.

Wicketkeeper Jahmar Hamilton chipped in with 28 and Test batsman Marlon Samuels, 27, while medium pacer Keemo Paul claimed four for 42. Left-arm spinner Joshua Bishop (2-43) and left-arm seamer Javier Spencer (2-51) finished with two wickets apiece.

In reply, West Indies Under-19s never put up any real fight despite a dynamic half-century from Youth World Cup hero, Shamar Springer and were dismissed for 157 off 47.1 overs.

Springer hit 54 from 67 deliveries with three fours and two sixes while Matthew Patrick weighed in with a cameo unbeaten 31 off 28 balls and Bhaskar Yadram, 25.

The victory was the second straight for Hurricanes while Under-19s endured their second defeat in as many outings.

Trinidad &Tobago vs Windward Islands

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – Trinidad and Tobago Red Force defeated Windward Islands Volcanoes by two wickets, in the eighth game of the Regional Super50 at Coolidge Cricket Ground here Friday.

