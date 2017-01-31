Super50 day 7

Guyana vs ICCAmericas

LUCAS STREET, Barbados, (CMC) – Captain Leon Johnson and Assad Fudadin stepped up with half-centuries while fast bowler Ronsford Beaton notched a career-best, as Guyana Jaguars beat ICC Americas by five runs under Duckworth/Lewis, to log their second win of the Regional Super50 here yesterday.Chasing a tricky 221 for victory in a game reduced to 45 overs per side due to rain, Jaguars were 212 for four in the penultimate over when bad light brought a premature end to the contest at the Windward Cricket Club in the east of the island.

Calculations put the Jaguars ahead on the D/L method, handing them a victory to follow up the eight-wicket one over Combined Campuses and Colleges Marooners on Saturday.

Johnson was one of the main architects of Monday’s win, top-scoring with 78 while fellow left-hander Assad Fudadin weighed in with 43.

All-rounder Chris Barnwell was unbeaten on 29 in a positive stand with veteran Shiv Chanderpaul on 22 not out, when the game ended.

Barbados vs Jamaica

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – Barbados Pride defeated Jamaica Scorpions by one wicket, in the day/night 14th match of the Regional Super50 at Kensington Oval here Monday.

