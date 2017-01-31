TICKETS AVAILABLE ONLINE TOMORROW FOR WI VS ENGLAND ODI SERIES

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Patrons will be able to purchase tickets online tomorrow (Wednesday, February 1) for the three-match one day international series, West Indies vs England.



The series set for March 3, 5, (Antigua & Barbuda) & 9 in Barbados used an Official Tour Operators Programme. The arrangement was with International Cricket Tours, Howzat Travel, Sports Tours Plus, Living with the Lions and Gullivers’ Sports Travel.



Commercial Manager, WICB, Nelecia Yeates says, “I am pleased with the take-up of tickets so far. The five Official Tour Operators we partnered with, have delivered on expectations. We therefore hope that the rest of the region will capitalise on the package we have for the usually-popular West Indies vs England match-up series in the Caribbean.



Yeates added that “any series with West Indies vs England always attract keen attention from fans all around the world. We look forward to welcoming them to what is expected to be an exciting series.”



There is a special promotion for children which gives 50 per cent off, once purchased with an adult ticket. There is also a special promotion for patrons over 60. The allocation is one (1) free ticket. That promotion is within the first week of Box Office ticket sales and are for Caribbean Nationals ONLY. Those tickets are on a first-come, first-served basis. Patrons will also have to honour the NO-ENTRY rule.



Ticket prices for the series range from US $25 - $75. Prices are listed on www.windiescricket.com and through ticket partners Kyazoonga at http://www.kyazoonga.com/

2 comments