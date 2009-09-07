Simmons handed Afghanistan cricket post

FORMER WEST Indies cricket team all-rounder and coach Phil Simmons has been appointed as a technical consultant coach by the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), according to a post on the Pajhwok Afghan News website yesterday.

The 53-year-old, who was recently named as coach of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) team St Kitts/Nevis Patriots, was fired as WI coach last September due to “differences in culture and strategic approach”, six months after overseeing the regional team’s successful campaign in the World T20 in India.

