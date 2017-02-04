Regional Super50 Day 10

Guyana vs Combined Campuses and Colleges

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – Captain Leon Johnson stroked his second successive half-century as Guyana Jaguars won their third straight with an easy six-wicket triumph over Combined Campuses and Colleges Marooners here Friday night.

Set a straightforward target in the day/night affair at Kensington Oval, Jaguars got home with 25 balls remaining to continue their revival after losing their opening two games of the Regional Super50 last week.

Man-of-the-Match Johnson followed up his 78 last Monday with a composed 71 off 115 balls but it was veteran left-hander Shiv Chanderpaul who put the finishing touches on the victory with a fluent unbeaten 58 from 61 deliveries.

Report and scorecard at windiescricket

Barbaos vs ICCAmericas

Opener Kraigg Brathwaite’s second Regional Super50 hundred inspired unbeaten Barbados Pride to a commanding 171-run victory over ICC Americas in a one-sided contest at Windward Cricket Ground, Lucas Street, St Philip today.

In another imperious display by the hosts, they stormed to 282 for nine off their allotted 50 overs after opting to bat first, and then bundled out ICC Americas for 111 in the 34th over, to seal their fifth straight win.

Test batsman Brathwaite followed up his 101 against Guyana Jaguars just over a week ago with 108 off 134 deliveries, while left-hander Jonathan Carter sustained his good form with 57 and Roston Chase, 40.

