Champions: Stories of the world-beating West Indies Women

If you saw it you remember it, and if you didn't you must: the moment West Indies Women defeated the all-winning Australians at the World T20 in Kolkata last year to become champions. To understand how they got there, we present four profiles by four writers on four leading players.

Isabelle Westbury takes on the captain and modern master, Stafanie Taylor, with whom she shared a dressing room in the Women's Cricket Super League last year. Vaneisa Baksh meets her co-islander Anisa Mohammed, who has broken a raft of world records with her offspin since her debut at age 15. Snehal Pradhan, a former India cricketer, tells the story of Deandra Dottin, the powerhouse game-changer with bat and ball. And Ian Bishop, the West Indian fast bowler turned commentator, and to many the voice of the 2016 World T20s, celebrates the supremely talented teenager Hayley Matthews.

The four players were photographed by Mahesh Shantaram, who made a quick trip to Vijayawada in November, as West Indies transformed a 0-3 defeat in the ODIs to India into an exuberant 3-0 triumph in the T20Is.

read the full article at Cricket Monthly

