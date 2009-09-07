ICC Chief Executives Committee bats for more context to bilateral series

International cricket inched closer towards providing more context to all One-Day International matches and Test Cricket after the administrators proposed a two-year Test league and a 13-team ODI league to be implemented from 2019. There will also be a regional qualification process for the World T20 as per the proposal.

According to ESPNCricinfo, the Chief Executives Committee (CEC), during the two-day meeting in Dubai, arrived at this conclusion which will now be tabled at the ICC meeting in April for approval. Once it is approved, there will be a significant change to the cricket calendar from 2019, with 13 teams playing over a period of three years in an ODI league, with final positions having a bearing on qualification to the 50-over World Cup.

