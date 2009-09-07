Regional Super50 Day 12

Windward Islands vs West Indies Under 19

NORTH SOUND, Antigua, CMC – Sunil Ambris struck his fourth half-century in five innings as Windward Islands Volcanoes broke their three-game losing skid with a comfortable five-wicket victory over West Indies Under-19s here Saturday.

Chasing an uncomplicated 208 for victory at the Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium, Volcanoes got home in the 41st over with the right-handed Ambris hitting an unbeaten 67.

Opener Johnson Charles hit a typically breezy 41 while Shane Shillingford finished on 25 not out.

Leg-spinner Mikyle Louis left his mark with two for 45.

Matthew Patrick had earlier top-scored with 45 while fellow opener Shian Brathwaite got 42, as West Indies Under-19s rallied to 207 for nine off 50 overs.

Kent vs Leeward Islands



ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – Left-hander Kieran Powell stroked his third hundred of the Regional Super50 to surpass 400 runs for the tournament as Leeward Islands Hurricanes returned to their winnings ways with a dominant 105-run victory over Kent Spitfires here Saturday night.

After watching their three-game winning streak ended by Trinidad and Tobago Red Force last Thursday, the hosts erased that disappointment by piling up 275 for nine off their 50 overs and then dismissing Kent for 170 off 39.4 overs.

Of more significance, however, was Powell’s incredible of form as he carved out a delightful 106 – his fourth score over fifty in as many innings.

The 26-year-old, who only returned to cricket in earnest this season after a self-imposed two-year break, now has 429 runs at an average of nearly 86.

Full report and scorecard at windiescricket

0 comments