Regional Super50 Day 13

Barbados vs Guyana

CAVE HILL, Barbados, (CMC) – A sterling effort by Guyana Jaguars proved fruitless in the end as unbeaten Barbados Pride pulled off a dramatic two-wicket win in the last over to ease into the semi-finals of the Regional Super50 here yesterday.Defending 187 in a low-scoring contest at 3Ws Oval, Jaguars rallied to take the game into the last over before succumbing to their third defeat with three balls remaining.

Pride seemed assured of victory at 119 for two in the 36th over but Barbadian left-seamer Raymon Reifer and fast bowler Ronsford Beaton scythed through the innings, triggering a collapse which saw six wickets tumble for just 61 runs.

With Pride needing six runs from the nerve-wracking last over bowled by Reifer, Jomel Warrican (two not out) got a single off the first delivery but Carlos Brathwaite (11 not out) failed to score off the second ball.

However, the West Indies Twenty20 star then cleared the ropes at long off with the third ball, to hand Pride an emphatic victory – their sixth on the trot in the competition which booked them their spot in the final four.

Jamaica vs CCC

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – Jamaica Scorpions trained their sights on a semi-final spot after they thrashed Combined Campuses and Colleges Marooners by 44 runs here Sunday, to move into second spot in Group B of the Regional Super50.

Opting to bat first at Kensington Oval, Scorpions produced a disappointing performance and were dismissed for 204 off 45.2 overs, despite Jermaine Blackwood and Andre McCarthy both getting 51.

Off-spinner Vikash Mohan (3-42) and Mark Deyal (3-43) both snatched three wickets while fast bowlers Keon Harding (2-34) and Jermaine Levy (2-34) grabbed two wickets apiece.

In reply, Marooners threatened briefly at 53 for one in the 12th over before losing their last nine wickets for 107 runs, to collapse to 160 all out off 41.3 overs.

Man-of-the-Match Nikita Miller proved the trump card, taking three for 12 from nine overs while seamer Rovman Powell supported with two for 32.

