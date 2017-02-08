Regional Super50 Day 15

Jamaica vs Guyana

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados,– Jamaica Scorpions defeated Guyana Jaguars by 20 runs in their day/night Group B game of the Regional Super50 against at Kensington Oval yesterday.

Scorpions opted to bat first and were bowled out for 255 off 49.4 overs. Steven Taylor led the way with 86 and go support from Andre McCarthy 45 and John Campbell 42. Bowling for the Jaguars, Raymon Reifer captured 4-38, Ronsford Beaton 2-33 and Chris Barnwell 2-45.

When the Jaguars started their response, Rajendra Chandrika got going with an elegant on-driven boundary off Taylor and sweetly cover drove Leveridge imperiously for four while Fudadin clipped Taylor through mid-on for four before almost getting his head knocked with a quick well aim bouncer.

Just when he looking at ease against Taylor and Leveridge who charged in and bowled with raw pace, Chandrika (15) was run out at 34-1 to bring Reifer to the crease.

With pulsating music by DC Timeless pounding in between overs, Reifer was sent out andthe 50 was brought in 12.3 overs. He soon eased into Nikita Miller and deposited him into the 3Ws stand and Scorpions knew they were in for a brawl.

Sean Devers reports for Kaieteur News.

ICCAmercas vs CCC

ICC Americas registered their first win since entering the Regional Super50 competition in 2016, beatingCombined Campuses and Colleges by 72 runs on Duckworth-Lewis Method at Windward Park. It ended a streak of ten losses - five matches in 2016 and their first five matches in 2017 - for the squad comprised of Bermuda, Canada and USA players.

