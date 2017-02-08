Regional Super50 Day 16

Leeward Islands vs Windward Islands

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – A scintillating unbeaten half-century from Rahkeem Cornwall proved the difference as Leeward Islands Hurricanes trounced Windward Islands Volcanoes by four wickets, in a dramatic Group A game of the Regional Super50 here Wednesday.

In pursuit of a difficult 294 for victory in the day/night affair at Coolidge Cricket Ground, Hurricanes were in control at 164 for one in the 30th over behind captain Kieran Powell’s brilliant 80, but lost five wickets for 44 runs to collapse to 208 for six in the 39th over.

The burly Cornwall, who celebrated his 24th birthday a week ago, then took control of the run chase for Scorpions, blasting 74 not out off just 50 balls to stun Volcanoes.

He belted 10 fours and a six as he added 91 off 63 balls in an unbroken seventh wicket stand with Trinidadian all-rounder Akeal Hosein, whose unbeaten 26 came from 24 balls and was equally crucial.

Kent vs Trinidad &Tobago



Jason Mohammed struck his first half-century of the Regional Super50 as reigning champions Trinidad and Tobago Red Force confirmed their spot in the semi-finals with an uncomplicated five-wicket victory over Kent Spitfires yesterday.

Playing at the Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium, Red Force easily chased down a target of 195 with right-hander Mohammed spearheading the run chase with an unbeaten 78 off 88 deliveries.

He was supported by captain Denesh Ramdin who also notched his first half-century of the tournament with 56.

Veteran seamer Darren Stevens was the chief wicket-taker with three for 34.

Sent in earlier, the English County once again struggled and could only muster 194 all out off 46 overs, as the Red Force seamers got stuck into innings.

