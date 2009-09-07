CAMERON AND NANTHAN ONLY NOMINEES FOR POSTS OF PRESIDENT AND VICE PRESIDENT

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Current President and Vice President of the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB), Dave Cameron and Emmanuel Nanthan will be the only candidates for the election, due on Saturday, March 4.

The Corporate Secretary, Verlyn Faustin, confirmed that Cameron and Nanthan were the only two nominees received for the posts of President and Vice President respectively.



Both Cameron and Nanthan have already served two year terms in the respective positions. The posts will be ratified at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) also due on the same day. The election and AGM are scheduled for Antigua.



The President’s Report and the Audit Risk and Compliance Report (ARCC) will be received at the one-day meeting. The ARCC Report will be an update on the risk and compliance environment of the WICB.

The full meeting will consist of territorial board stakeholders and special members. The Directors of the Board have been invited to attend the AGM. The special members are the West Indies Umpires Association, West Indies Players Association, CARICOM, Association of Colleges and Tertiary Institutions, Association of Caribbean Media Workers, and the Caribbean Association of Industry and Commerce.



The meeting will be streamed live on www.windiescricket.com and is scheduled for a 9:00 am start.



