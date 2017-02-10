Regional Super50 Day 17

GROUP B

Barbados 7 6 1 0 0 28 +1.594 Jamaica 7 5 2 0 0 23 +0.465 Guyana 8 4 4 0 0 18 +0.030 Combined Campuses and Colleges 7 2 5 0 0 9 -0.994 ICC Americas 7 1 6 0 0 5 -1.192

Spin got the better of Barbados in Bridgetown, consigning them to a 74-run loss against Jamaica. Offspinner John Campbell was wrecker-in-chief, taking four top and middle-order wickets as Barbados looked to chase 256. He was ably assisted by fellow offspinner Damani Sewell and left-arm spinner Nikita Miller; in all the three slow men accounted for nine wickets, as Barbados fell to 181 all out in 40.2 overs despite opener Kraigg Brathwaite and No. 3 Shai Hope getting fifties.

Jamaica had chosen to bat and were off to a fine start courtesy their openers Chadwick Walton and Steven Taylor. The pair put on 99 in partnership, and though Barbados struck regularly after they were separated, the platform was enough to carry Jamaica past 250. For Barbados, too, spin was the biggest weapon, with offspinner Ashley Nurse claiming top honours with 3 for 38 in his 10.

ESPNcricimfo has a report on both matches played yesterday.

0 comments