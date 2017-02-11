Regional Super50 Day 17

Trinidad &Tobago vs West Indiies Under 19

Sent in at the Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium, Jason Mohammed smashed his third half-century of the tournament with 84, opener Kyle Hope got 70 and captain Denesh Ramdin, an unbeaten 60, as Red Force piled up 290 for five off their 50 overs.

Sixteen-year-old left-arm spinner Joshua Bishop claimed two for 41 from 10 overs.

In reply, the Under-19s offered little resistance and were bundled out for 108 in the 30th over, with only wicketkeeper Emmanuel Stewart with 20 off 43 balls with two fours, making it out of the teens.

Left-arm spinner Khary Pierre was superb, claiming three for six from seven overs while left-arm seamer Sheldon Cottrell (2-28) and off-spinner Jon-Russ Jaggesar (2-32) supported with two wickets apiece.

With the victory, Red Force climbed to 26 points in Group A, two behind leaders Hurricanes who have led the group from the start.

However, a victory for Red Force on Sunday would see them finish as group winners and avoid a potential semi-final clash with Barbados Pride, who are expected to top Group B.

The reigning champions warmed up nicely for that encounter with an impressive batting display which completely took their opponents out of the contest.

GROUP A Points Table

Leeward Islands 7 6 1 0 0 28 Trinidad & Tobago 7 6 1 0 0 26 Windward Islands 8 3 5 0 0 12 Kent 7 2 5 0 0 9 West Indies Under-19s 7 1 6 0 0 4

