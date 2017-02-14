Narine, Samuels top Windies ODI rankings

Veteran batsman Marlon Samuels and off-spinner Sunil Narine are the highest ranked West Indies players in the latest ICC One-Day International rankings released at the weekend.

Samuels, 36, lies 28th in the batting rankings while Narine sits third in the bowling rankings. Samuels last featured for West Indies in the three-match series against Pakistan last September/October, gathering 116 runs at an average of 38, as the Caribbean side lost all three matches in the United Arab Emirates.

He subsequently pulled out of the Tri-Nations Series against Sri Lanka and hosts Zimbabwe the following month, opting rather to play in the Bangladesh Premier League.

