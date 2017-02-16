Jamaica smash 434 to surge into final

Jamaica piled up 434, the highest total in the Regional Super50 competition, to knock out defending champions Trinidad & Tobago and enter the final. Their 292-run win included centuries from Chadwick Walton and Jermaine Blackwood, but it was Rovman Powell's all-round performance that throttled T&T.

Having won the toss and opted to field, T&T watched as Walton and USA's Steven Taylor shared an opening partnership of 174 which lasted a little over 21 overs. The pair dominated T&T's attack from the outset, taking 25 runs off Ravi Rampaul in the sixth over of the innings and bringing up the century stand in the 12th over. Taylor, who reached his half-century off 35 balls, was eventually dismissed by Jason Mohammed for 88 off 71 balls, having hit five sixes and eight fours in his second fifty of the tournament.

