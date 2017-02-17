Opener Kraigg Brathwaite weighed in with 54, captain Jason Holder stroked a breezy 26-ball unbeaten 42 while Roston Chase chipped in with 31 and big-hitting all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite, 27.

In their turn at the crease, Hurricanes never looked like seriously challenging their target once they lost talismanic captain Kieran Powell cheaply, and were dismissed for a disappointing 204 off 47.3 overs.

Opener Montcin Hodge top-scored with 63, Jeremiah Louis hit a fluent unbeaten 41 off 32 deliveries while burly Rahkeem Cornwall chipped in with 30.

Powell, with over 500 runs in the tournament, failed to replicate that form and departed for just three – one of four wickets to tumble for 43 runs to leave Hurricanes tottering in the 15th over.

But Pride kept the pressure on to ensure the hosts never really recovered and they lost their last six wickets for 111 runs.

The chief architects of the Hurricanes demise were off-spinner Ashley Nurse (3-37) and seamer Carlos Brathwaite (3-56) who finished with three wickets apiece while fast bowler Kemar Roach picked up for two 36.

Hope finished the innings with seven dismissals – four catches and three stumpings – to erase the regional 50-overs record of six dismissals set by Guyana’s Sheik Mohammed against Barbados at Kensington Oval back in 1992.