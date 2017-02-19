Barbados Pride win Super 50 title

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, (CMC) – West Indies batsman Shai Hope struck his second hundred in three days as Barbados Pride crowned themselves Regional Super50 champions with a commanding 59-run win over a listless Jamaica Scorpions in the championship final here last night.

In a day/night contest at Coolidge Cricket Ground which failed to live up to the anticipated expectations of a thriller, Pride overcame a batting stutter to dominate the Scorpions with bat and ball, and pick up their second regional 50-overs title in four years.

The victory also made up for their disappointment in last year’s campaign when they lost to Trinidad and Tobago Red Force in the final.

Choosing to bat first, Pride were propelled to a competitive 271 for nine off their 50 overs by Hope’s 101, the 23-year-old’s third List A hundred.

