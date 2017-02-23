Cornwall ready to shed weight for Windies call

TALENTED Leeward Islands all-rounder Rahkeem Cornwall has admitted that he is desperate to earn a spot in the West Indies team and willing to do whatever it takes to make that dream a reality.The 24-year-old player has been one of the region’s brightest prospects in recent years having notched several successful domestic cricket seasons.

In the most recent limited overs competition Cornwall picked up a total of 10 wickets for 313 runs and amassed 251 runs with a highest score of 74.

The player also shone for the regional team during the West Indies A tour of Sri Lanka in October of last year where he claimed 23 wickets with his off-spin, including a career-best eight for 108 in the opening game in Colombo.

Cornwall has, however, failed to secure a call to the senior team, with many speculating that his omission has been due to his widely documented weight issues.