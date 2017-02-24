Carlos Brathwaite, Gayle, and Samuels nominated for ESPNcricinfo awards

Virat Kohli, Chris Jordan, Younis Khan, Marlon Samuels, Stuart Broad and Mehedi Hasan are among the players up for honours in the ESPNcricinfo Awards for 2016, which will be announced starting 9pm tonight, India time.

The awards, which honour the best performances in international cricket's various formats for the preceding year, are in their tenth edition, and this year feature 95 nominations across 12 categories, including, for the first time, best batting and bowling performances by women's and Associate players.

Kohli earned a total of five nominations - two for T20I batting, one apiece for ODI and Test batting, and for Captain of the Year - a reflection of the extraordinary year he had.

The T20I batting nominations are heavy on West Indian performances from the World T20 in India early in 2016: among the nominees are Marlon Samuels' 85 not out in the men's final, against England, which set his team up for their second title in the tournament; Chris Gayle's even 100 against the same opposition earlier in the tournament; and Carlos Brathwaite's unbeaten 34 which took his side over the line and to the title.

read the full article at ESPNcricinfo

4 comments