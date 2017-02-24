Browne praises Powells high level of maturity.

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) – Chief selector Courtney Browne has praised the form which has led to the return of Kieran Powell to West Indies colours and says he hopes the left-hander’s exemplary attitude can be an inspiration to other players across the region.Powell returned from a self-imposed two-year break to plunder 513 runs in the recently concluded Regional Super50, and force his way into the 15-man squad selected for England’s three-match One-Day International tour of the Caribbean.

In particular, Browne pointed to Powell’s high level of maturity which he said had been long in coming but welcomed at this stage.

“We had lots of opportunities for players to put up their hands and young Powell has displayed a level of maturity that was expected for a long, long time from him,” Browne said in an interview on CBC Radio’s Mid-Wicket show here.

This is the Powell we were expecting to see and I’m sure people right across the Caribbean who know the young man were expecting to see this level of maturity a few years back. But he is here now, has really put up his hand, he’s said ‘look, I’m ready for international cricket again’.

