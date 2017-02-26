Waltons stoke-filled 121 fails to stop England win

BASSETERRE, St Kitts, (CMC) – Captain Chadwick Walton struck his second List A hundred three in three outings but it was not enough to prevent the UWI Vice Chancellor’s XI from crashing to a 117-run defeat to England here Saturday.

The 31-year-old, who gathered a career-best 117 against Trinidad and Tobago Red Force just ten days ago during the Regional Super50, improved on that effort with a stroke-filled 121 off 109 deliveries as the Vice Chancellor’s XI were bowled out for 262 in the 40th over.

Youth World Cup hero, Shimron Hetmyer, stroked 40 and Cassius Burton, 25, but Walton lacked real support and the innings collapsed late on.

