West Indies Squad for three ODIs vs England

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – The West Indies Cricket Board’s Selection Panel today announced the 13-man squad for the upcoming One-Day International Series against England.

West Indies Squad

Jason Holder (Captain)

Devendra Bishoo

Carlos Brathwaite

Kraigg Brathwaite

Jonathan Carter

Shannon Gabriel

Shai Hope

Alzarri Joseph

Evin Lewis

Jason Mohammed

Ashley Nurse

Kieran Powell

Rovman Powell

