Record number of stars for 2017 Hero CPL Draft

2016 T20 WORLD Cup hero Marlon Samuels heads a record number of local and international stars who have been officially registered for the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Player Draft which takes place on Friday, March 10, in Barbados.In all, 258 players from across the Caribbean and most of the leading cricketing nations are in the frame to secure a coveted place in the tournament, which is this year scheduled to take place between August 1 and September 9.

“T20 is capturing the world of cricket by storm, and with the huge numbers of talented players from across the cricketing world eager to sign up to the biggest party in sport, I’ve no doubt that the 2017 season will be our best yet,” said Director of International Cricket for CPL, Tom Moody.

“In attracting the cream of international talent from a healthy blend of established and fast-developing nations, it extends the growing international appeal of the sport and of the Hero CPL itself, and I have no doubt that we are going to see a hugely contested Player Draft in Barbados on March 10.”

